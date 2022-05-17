Polls open for May Primary

Tuesday morning, polls opened at 6 A.M. for the May Primary Election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Polls opened Tuesday at 6 A.M. for Kentucky’s Primary Election as voters decide who will face-off in the General Election this November.

Early in-person voting closed on Saturday, so if you missed it and still plan to vote, you’ll have to vote at your precinct location unless you requested an absentee ballot.

According to Secretary of State Michael Adams on Saturday, 29 percent of Kentucky absentee ballots that had been requested by voters hadn’t been mailed in or dropped off at a county clerk drop box.

Congressman Andy Barr urged Kentuckians on Friday to get out and make their voice heard.

“Whoever you support, whatever party you are, even if you’re not particularly interested or know much about this election, study learn about the candidates. Your vote matters. Participate in democracy–you can see right now in the world how precious democracy is. Don’t take it for granted,” said Congressman Barr.

Click here to go to Kentucky’s Voter Information Portal to request an absentee ballot or register to vote.

Polls close at 6 P.M.