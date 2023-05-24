Poll: SCOTUS approval declines amid controversies

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Approval of the Supreme Court is declining.

That’s according to a recent poll by Marquette Law School. It found approval of the high court stands at 41 percent with 59 percent disapproving.

That’s a 6 percent decline since January.

The latest survey, conducted in May, comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

But some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, could have also contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.