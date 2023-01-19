Poll: jump in adults who rate US healthcare as ‘poor’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nearly half of U.S. adults say the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

That’s according to the latest Gallup report released Thursday.

And for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” jumped above 20 percent.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. healthcare system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50 percent.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and up but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.