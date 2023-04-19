Poll: Beshear 5th most popular governor in US

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is the fifth most popular governor in the United States, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The poll, by Morning Consult, says Beshear’s approval rating is at 63 percent. Governors ranking before him in the poll include:

Phil Scott (R-VT) at 78%

Mark Gordon (R-WY) at 67%

Chris Sununu (R-NH) at 66%

Jim Justice (R-WV) at 66%

He’s also the most popular Democratic governor in the U.S.

Beshear, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, is seeking reelection against a crowded field of Republicans. Twelve Republicans are vying for the nomination, including:

Daniel Cameron

Jacob Clark

David Cooper

Kelly Craft

Eric Deters

Bob DeVore

Mike Harmon

Alan Keck

Dennis Ray Ormerod

Ryan Quarles

Johnny Ray Rice

Robbie C. Smith

The surveys for the poll were conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31.