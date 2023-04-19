Poll: Beshear 5th most popular governor in US
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is the fifth most popular governor in the United States, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
The poll, by Morning Consult, says Beshear’s approval rating is at 63 percent. Governors ranking before him in the poll include:
- Phil Scott (R-VT) at 78%
- Mark Gordon (R-WY) at 67%
- Chris Sununu (R-NH) at 66%
- Jim Justice (R-WV) at 66%
He’s also the most popular Democratic governor in the U.S.
Beshear, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, is seeking reelection against a crowded field of Republicans. Twelve Republicans are vying for the nomination, including:
- Daniel Cameron
- Jacob Clark
- David Cooper
- Kelly Craft
- Eric Deters
- Bob DeVore
- Mike Harmon
- Alan Keck
- Dennis Ray Ormerod
- Ryan Quarles
- Johnny Ray Rice
- Robbie C. Smith
The surveys for the poll were conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31.