Poll: Beshear 5th most popular governor in US

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear is the fifth most popular governor in the United States, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The poll, by Morning Consult, says Beshear’s approval rating is at 63 percent. Governors ranking before him in the poll include:

  • Phil Scott (R-VT) at 78%
  • Mark Gordon (R-WY) at 67%
  • Chris Sununu (R-NH) at 66%
  • Jim Justice (R-WV) at 66%

He’s also the most popular Democratic governor in the U.S.

Beshear, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, is seeking reelection against a crowded field of Republicans. Twelve Republicans are vying for the nomination, including:

  • Daniel Cameron
  • Jacob Clark
  • David Cooper
  • Kelly Craft
  • Eric Deters
  • Bob DeVore
  • Mike Harmon
  • Alan Keck
  • Dennis Ray Ormerod
  • Ryan Quarles
  • Johnny Ray Rice
  • Robbie C. Smith

The surveys for the poll were conducted between Jan. 1 and March 31.

