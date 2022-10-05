Poll: 90% of adults say mental health is crisis in US

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Do you think there’s a mental health crisis in this country?

If you said yes — you’re not alone.

Nine out of 10 adults think theU.S. is in a crisis, according to a new CNN/Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

The opioid epidemic is near the top of the list, with more than two-thirds of people identifying it as a crisis rather than just a problem.

More than half identified mental health issues among kids and teenagers as a crisis along with severe mental illness in adults.

There’s good reason for people to be worried: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drug overdose deaths reached record levels in 2021 and suicide rates were back near a record high after two years of decline.

And in 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms jumped 31 percent among kids 12 to 17 years old.