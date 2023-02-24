Poll: 71% of Ky. voters oppose bill that would allow state to overrule parents’ healthcare decisions for transgender teens

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A recent Mason-Dixon poll regarding anti-transgender measures shows 71 percent of registered Kentucky voters oppose a law that would allow the state to overrule parents’ decisions to obtain certain healthcare for their transgender teenager.

The Fairness Campaign released the findings Thursday. The poll also showed 21 percent of Kentucky voters support such measures, with 8 percent undecided.

Several bills have been introduced in the General Assembly to overrule parents’ choices to support their transgender children, including House Bill 470.

Gov. Andy Beshear commented on the poll and proposed legislation in his weekly Team Kentucky meeting.

“Whether it is the position of the [American Medical Association] or the statistics from the Trevor Project, they’re pretty clear. These bills will cause an increase in suicide amongst our youth; I can’t be for anything that’s gonna result in dead Kentucky children. And I wish others would look at it that way,” he said.

HB 470 was assigned to the Judiciary Committee upon introduction earlier this week.