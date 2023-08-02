Political experts weigh in on political radicalism

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- A former Lexington urban county council candidate arrested for his alleged role in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol appearing in court for the first time today.

Barry Saturday was arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from those riots. Saturday has been charged with civil disorder, disorderly conduct, and more following his alleged participation in the January 6th riots, now two years ago. On Wednesday, he was in federal court.

ABC 36 spoke with political analysts about why we’re seeing more people participating in political radicalism and why there is an increasing number of Americans who have wrapped their politics into their personal identity. We’re on your side with the story.

“They feel that their cause is just. They feel that their side is against the ropes and against the forces of darkness on the other side,” says Dr. Stephen Voss.

Voss is a professor at the University of Kentucky, focusing on studying right-wing politics. Voss says we’re seeing more American, including those who have come from respectable backgrounds,willing to engage in radical behavior.

“Politics is increasingly a justification for illegal behavior, for violence, certainly for breaking norms, values and traditions,” says Dr. Voss.

According to court documents- Saturday was identified in footage among a crowd of rioters at the us capitol building. Investigators say he was was one of the rioters pushing against a police line in a tunnel outside the capitol in 2021.

Surveillance footage shows Saturday participating in what they’re calling “a coordinated heave ho push against officers.”

Political expert Tres Watson says technology has social media has given people a more amplified platform to get their beliefs out.

“It’s become increasingly possible, especially with the pandemic, people were already isolated. And now with social media especially splintering from Twitter and Facebook onto more niche outlets, some of which are conservative, some of which are liberal it’s easier to get yourself in an echo chamber,” says Watson.

Former president Donald Trump also indicted Tuesday in alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump calls the new charges “a pile on” and election interference.

Watson saying- there’s no timeline on how soon we could see the effects of the indictment.

“It really depends on the pacing of the trials. I think until everything is out in open court and there’s been decisions and there’s some sort of finality to charges, i think its still going to to be open ended. And I don’t that this is going to get done before the primary seasons over,” says Watson.

Barry Saturday was released on bond today. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 10th at 1 p.m. That will be in Washington D.C.