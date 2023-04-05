Political analyst weighs in on Trump indictment

Donald Trump

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many questions linger following former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment this week, charging him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Many wonder how the criminal charges and investigation could affect his political future.

“I think a lot of that is up in the air right now,” says political analyst Tres Watson.

Watson is watching closely as Trump faces charges in New York. He says this case- could swing in Trump’s favor in messaging and potentially the race for the White House.

“I think this case for the president, out of all the legal trouble he may be facing, this is the most politically advantageous for him because it allows him to phrase everything that might come after this as just another step of the deep state coming after him,” says Watson.

Recent polls show former President Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are neck and neck in the 2024 presidential race for the GOP ticket. DeSantis hasn’t formally entered the race just yet.

“That’s where I wonder if there’d be some level of affect if someone who might be looking at ‘I really like Donald Trump. I really wanna beat Joe Biden. So I’m going to support Ron DeSantis because I think that this might hurt Trump in a general election’. That’s the most likely place for this to play out and have some sort of political effect,” says Watson.

Watson says the indictment will likely be used as ammo by supporters and opponents if Trump secures the Republican ticket and makes it to the general election.

“In the general election, might it be a more important mission, maybe. But I tend to think it’s going to be something more than to drive the base and rile them up than something that might be a point for somebody to swoosh votes from one candidate to the other,” says Watson.

Trump has already endorsed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for governor. Candidate Kelly Craft also worked under the Trump Administration as a U.S. ambassador.

“Donald Trump remains very popular in the state of Kentucky among rank and file voters, especially rank and file republicans in the primary, so I think its a high wire act to use that against him. Especially in a primary to try to get some votes off of him,” says Watson.

Something that also surprised many people is that the judge did not issue a gag order. That would have prevented Trump and his team from talking publicly about the trial. Many are watching closely since Trump is known to be very vocal in his beliefs.