Police: wrong-way crash on Nicholasville Road sends 1 to hospital, DUI suspected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A wrong-way crash near the University of Kentucky’s campus sent one person to the hospital overnight.

According to Lexington police, parts of Nicholasville Road were shut down for more than an hour just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near Arcadia Park.

Officers say the crash was caused by an SUV driving the wrong way on Nicholasville Road that crashed into a van at that intersection. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is charged with DUI.