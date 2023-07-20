Police: Winchester man charged with murder after DUI crash killed 2-year-old

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Winchester man was charged with murder on Sunday after a DUI crash killed a 2-year-old.

Nathon Miller was allegedly driving on US 60 from Lexington on June 14 he hit a motorcycle and ran through a fence. Miller was seriously injured in the crash and had been hospitalized until Sunday when he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

A 2-year-old who was in the car with Miller at the time of the crash died.

Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller is charged with DUI, murder and an instructional permit violation.

An arraignment has not yet been said, according to police.