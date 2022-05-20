Police: US Marshals involved in shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a person was shot in Louisville Friday during a U.S. Marshals operation.

Louisville police said in a brief prepared statement there was an “officer-involved shooting” and Louisville officers were assisting at the scene.

A U.S. Marshals spokesman says federal agents were involved in a shooting in the morning.

Officials gave no information on the shooting victim.

The Louisville police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, according to an LMPD spokeswoman.