Police: US Marshals involved in shooting in Louisville
Officials gave no information on the shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a person was shot in Louisville Friday during a U.S. Marshals operation.
Louisville police said in a brief prepared statement there was an “officer-involved shooting” and Louisville officers were assisting at the scene.
A U.S. Marshals spokesman says federal agents were involved in a shooting in the morning.
Officials gave no information on the shooting victim.
The Louisville police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, according to an LMPD spokeswoman.