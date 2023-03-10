Police: Texas man arrested in Louisville had 100 pounds of cocaine in truck

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Police near Louisville arrested a man they say had 100 pounds of cocaine in his truck.

Jeffersontown police chief Richard Sanders says the street value of the seized drugs is more than $5 million.

According to the arrest warrant, on Wednesday, officers noticed the truck had a cracked windshield.

When the driver pulled into a parking lot, officers asked if they could search the truck, and the driver declined.

That’s when they brought in K-9 officer Maya who alerted them to the cocaine.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Brownsville, Texas, was arrested.

“You know, again, the fact that this guy is coming from Brownsville, Texas just across the border from Matamoros where the cartels just kidnapped four Americans. Yeah. I think there’s a great possibility this ties into cartels in Mexico,” Sanders said