Police: ‘Suspicious’ man arrested at Mt. Sterling Walmart was ‘making disturbing comments,’ had 2 guns

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ)

2:13 p.m.

A “suspicious” man was arrested at the Walmart on Indian Mound Drive after witnesses said they “overheard him making disturbing comments in the store” around 11 a.m., according to Mt. Sterling police.

Police say the man had two loaded guns in his book bag but did not say what the “disturbing comments” he allegedly made were.

He’s charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Nearby Mapleton Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“We are thankful that we received calls about the situation. We always say that if something seems out of place or suspicious, please notify us. We would rather err on the side of caution,” police said, adding that no further information will be released at this time.

1:32 p.m.

A person with a weapon was arrested at the Mt. Sterling Walmart Thursday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

A dispatcher told ABC 36 that a “person with a weapon” was arrested and the “issue has since been resolved,” but wouldn’t release further details.

ABC 36 has reached out to police for more information.

