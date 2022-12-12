Police seize cash, 7 guns, drug paraphernalia from home after 2-month investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police seized over $14,000, seven guns and multiple drug paraphernalia items after a two-month-long investigation in southern Whitley County.

According to a Facebook post from the Williamsburg Police Department, officers along with Kentucky State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant and searched a property in the 3700 block of Mud Creek Road.

There, they found over $14,000 in cash, two handguns, four shotguns, one rifle and drug paraphernalia they say is consistent with drug trafficking.

Randy Jones, 39, was arrested and is charged with several counts of drug trafficking.