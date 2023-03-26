Police searching for suspects after shots fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are searching for two suspects after a disorder, which lead to shots fired, broke out at a Marathon gas station Saturday afternoon.
Police say a disorder happened between two people at the Marathon on the 1300 block of Trent Boulevard around 3 Saturday afternoon.
One person fired shots before both fled the scene.
Police are still searching for those suspects, saying not a lot of information is available as they’re operating off of surveillance video.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Lexington Police or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.