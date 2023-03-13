Police searching for suspect involved in shooting outside McDonald’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting outside of the McDonald’s on Pimlico Parkway Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Officers say they were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 3100 block of Pimlico Parkway for a report of shots fired.

The restaurant was struck by at least one shot. The lobby was closed at the time of the incident but employees were inside, according to Lexington police. No one was injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who allegedly fled in a car.