Police searching for suspect after ATM stolen from Georgetown bank with forklift

Police say the suspect took a forklift from a nearby construction zone and stole the ATM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are investigating after a suspect stole an ATM from the Stock Yards Bank and Trust with a forklift.

Police say someone went to the bank attempting to use the ATM around 5 a.m., but realized it was gone, with wires, papers and a damaged awning left behind.

Through investigation, police say a subject dressed in dark clothing came to the bank with a U-haul, then went to a nearby library where construction is happening and took a forklift.

According to police, the suspect used the forklift from the construction zone to put the ATM on the U-haul, then drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.