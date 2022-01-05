Police searching for man wanted in murder investigation

Nicholasville Police Dept. investigating murder

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Nicholasville continue to search for a man in connection to a murder investigation.

According to Nicholasville police, officers responded to 100 Lauren Drive early Wednesday morning in reference to a possible death investigation. Police say a family member told officers that a female was found dead in the residence. After an investigation, police say it was determined the victim had been shot and an arrest warrant was issued for Kenneth Strange.

Strange, who lives at the residence, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. According to police, Strange should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Nicholasville police or your local law enforcement agency.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.