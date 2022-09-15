Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about 8:36 a.m. Thursday. Below are the photos the sheriff’s office has of the suspect and the suspect’s car.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

