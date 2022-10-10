Inmate who escaped custody at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital found

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)

10/10/22, 10:55 a.m.

Claycomb was found and is back in custody, KSP says.

10/10/22, 9 a.m.

Correction: An earlier press release from Kentucky State Police stated Claycomb escaped custody on Oct. 5. An updated press release revised the date, stating Claycomb escaped on Oct. 10. The story has been updated to reflect this.

Police in Breckinridge County are searching for an inmate they say fled while at a local hospital around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Oct. 5, Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center. While at the hospital, Claycomb allegedly assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in a detention center vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was later found at 4801 US 60 in Breckinridge County.

Claycomb is described as white, 6’0″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing orange detention center clothing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact 270-766-5078.