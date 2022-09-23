Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington

Officers say the wreck happend Thursday on Man o' War and Polo Club Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.

According to police, the driver of the car that went into the ditch had to be cut out of her vehicle. Police say she had only minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

According to officers, the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the crash in the middle of Winchester Road and Elkhorn Drive. Police say the search for that driver continues.