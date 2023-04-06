Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in Russell Co.

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of murdering his brother.

On Wednesday around 10 p.m., KSP was called to investigate after a man was found dead in his home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

Charles Maynard was found dead from gunshot wounds, according to KSP.

Police believe his brother, Lee Maynard, shot and killed Charles and fled the scene before police arrived.

Lee, 18, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt. He’s considered armed and dangerous, according to KSP.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call 270-384-4796 or 800-222-5555.