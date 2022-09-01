Police search for man accused of striking officer with car near Man O’War, Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/1/22, 10:50 a.m.

Police say officers were taking a woman into custody for a warrant when the man she was with fled in a vehicle and struck an officer in the process, causing a minor injury to the officer.

That vehicle was later found unoccupied near Winchester Road and Man O’ War Boulevard. K-9 units and Air 1 assisted in the search, but the man wasn’t located.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

8/31/22, 11:32 p.m.

Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.

An ABC 36 team on the scene saw officers shining a light in and searching a car off Winchester Road just before 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for details.