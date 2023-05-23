Police recover stolen excavator, find drugs at Corbin home





CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Corbin police recovered a stolen excavator and found multiple drugs after searching a home last Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, an officer stopped a vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers then obtained a search warrant for a home on Gordon Hill Pike, where they say found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications, bags and scales.

Officers also found an excavator that had been stolen from Hazard.