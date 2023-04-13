Police: ‘Pack of dogs’ kill woman in McCreary Co.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 61-year-old woman was killed by “a pack of dogs” Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers in McCreary County were called to Slab Vanover Road for a report of a woman who was killed by dogs.

Police confirmed the woman was dead when they arrived.

Thursday, the woman was identified as Wilma Ridner.

Police say they’ve found four of the six dogs involved, and that none of them belonged to Ridner.

No charges have been filed as of publishing time, but officers tell ABC 36 that may change after the medical examination is complete.