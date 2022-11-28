Police offer tips to prevent package theft amid holidays

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the past year, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen from their porch, according to security.org.

To avoid falling victim to “porch pirates,” Georgetown police have offered some tips.

First, try to be home on the day of delivery. While being home doesn’t prevent package theft completely, police say it can help your chances.

Second, install home security cameras. Installing cameras can help you stay on top of your deliveries when you aren’t home and can’t bring them inside immediately. Cameras will also allow you to monitor everyone coming and leaving your home.

The third tip is to talk to your neighbors. Police say having a good relationship with your neighbors, especially neighbors that may be retired or work from home, can help look out for your home when packages are expected to be delivered.

Fourth, if your workplace allows it, have your packages delivered to your job. Delivering packages to your job is one of the easiest ways to cut down on the chance it’s stolen.

Lastly, add delivery instructions. In some cases, you have the option to provide instructions and whether to leave it at a specific door or at a certain time of day.