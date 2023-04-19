Police: Missing juvenile with stolen gun arrested in stolen vehicle on I-75 in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Madison County police say a missing juvenile who had a stolen gun and was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday morning on I-75 after a pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, police were called for help by the Lexington Police Department around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a possible stolen vehicle on I-75 being driven by a missing juvenile, who also might have a stolen shotgun.

Sgt. Josh Petry tried to stop the vehicle but the juvenile sped away, police say. The juvenile then allegedly drove into the right-side emergency lane, passed several vehicles and nearly struck construction barrels as they fled.

Police then say they called Onstar, which was enabled on the vehicle, and the company used the deacceleration function to shut the vehicle down — causing no crash or injury, near the 80-mile marker.

The juvenile driving the vehicle was arrested as well as an adult male passenger.

Police say they found a stolen Remington 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle. The reporting agency for the missing juvenile, stolen vehicle and stolen gun is Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

The juvenile is charged with:

Fleeing/evading police

Wanton endangerment (police officer)

Speeding 26 mph >

Reckless driving

Receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more)

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

No operator/moped license

The adult, identified as Christopher Michael Farroni-Tubberville of Mentor, Ohio, is charged with: