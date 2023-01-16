Police: Man who fled in car, hit police cruisers identified, charged

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

1/17/22, 8:34 a.m.

The suspect who fled police and hit their cruisers while in the process has been identified by police as Glenn McCormick.

In a Facebook post by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, police say at the end of the pursuit when McCormick was arrested, he confessed to fleeing from a deputy on Dec. 30 as well.

McCormick is charged with the following:

Wanton endangerment – first degree, police officer

Wanton endangerment – first degree

Fleeing or evading police – first degree, motor vehicle

Operating motor vehicle under influence, substance

Failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance

Reckless driving

No operators license

Police did not mention whether the car McCormick fled in was stolen in the update.

1/16/22, 3:32 p.m.

Police say a suspect fled in a stolen car, hit two police cruisers in the process and then sent them on a pursuit Monday morning.

Lexington police saw a person in a car and believed it was stolen. Officers approached the car when they say the suspect fled the scene and hit two police cruisers in the process, rendering them disabled.

Around 11 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect in the Lexington incident was on I-75 around mile marker 123. Officers responded and say they tried to stop the suspect when the suspect fled again. A 45-minute pursuit ensued.

The chase extended into Owen County then into Grant County where police say it ended at Corinth Baptist Church.

The suspect had two passengers in the car with them at the time.

The suspect is waiting to be booked at this time, police say. Their identity has not been released yet.