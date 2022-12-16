Police: man fled on bulldozer, facing numerous charges

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he fled on a bulldozer when officers tried to serve him three warrants.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Reed was on a bulldozer pushing dirt in his backyard when officers arrived at his home around 10 a.m. When he saw officers, he fled on the bulldozer into the woods, knocking trees over along the way. Officers were able to catch Reed, pull the door off the bulldozer and arrest him, police said.

Reed is charged with fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment (two counts), resisting arrest and menacing. He is also charged with probation violation from charges of unlawful taking and failure to appear from charges of stolen property and child support concerning the warrants.