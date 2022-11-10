Police: Man fled in stolen vehicle after being partially handcuffed, search underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they’re searching for a man who fled in a stolen car after being partially handcuffed.

The man, who is described as white and heavily tattooed, was seen in the stolen car in a Kroger parking lot on Bryan Station Road.

Police say they put handcuffs on one of the man’s hands while he was still in the car, but the man drove away, hit a police car with the stolen car and jumped a curb.

The car was later found in the 800 block of North Limestone; the man was gone.

Police are still searching for him.

