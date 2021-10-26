Police: Man dies after being assaulted in downtown parking garage in Lexington

The reported assault was at the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and another hospitalized following a reported assault in the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say there was a report of a disorder in the parking garage around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say one man died in the garage from his injuries. The extent of the other man’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, according to investigators.

No names were released.

As of this writing, police are still trying to determine what happened and why.