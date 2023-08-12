Police: Lexington flock cameras help find missing person from Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is crediting the city’s flock cameras with helping them locate a missing person.

Police say the Upper Arlington Police Department in Ohio were notified Tuesday morning that a missing person from their area might be in Lexington. The department used the Flock Safety License Plate readers to search for the license plate.

The person had been missing since August 7th when they were last seen taking their pet to the vet.

Police were able to find the vehicle traveling close to Richmond Road and start a search. They were able to find the missing person shortly after.

Police say they would not have been able to find the person if it weren’t for the flock camera system.