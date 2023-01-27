Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.

Powell and Robinson have the same address but police don’t know the pair’s relationship at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 606-679-8477.

No other information was immediately released.