Police K-9 fatally shot, suspect wounded by gunfire

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting of a man accused of firing at officers and killing a police dog.

An agency statement says it began with a shoplifting complaint.

Officers were called Wednesday night to a Dollar General Store in Lebanon Junction when a male suspect fired at them and fled, a preliminary investigation found. A K-9 unit with the Shepherdsville Police Department located the suspect a short time later, and he shot a police dog sent to restrain him, the agency said.

Shepherdsville officers and Bullitt County deputies then fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The K-9 died from gunshot wounds.