Police investigating shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say shots were fired during a disorder Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say a car and at least two homes were hit by bullets.

According to police, people were inside the homes at the time, but they weren’t hit. Officers say there weren’t any injuries reported. According to police, the search continues for suspects.