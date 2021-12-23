Police investigating shooting on Village Drive in Lexington

One person with gunshot wound taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening, according to Lexington police.

Police said they received a call about person shot in the 1300 block of Village Drive around 6 p.m. According to police, the person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Lexington Police Department or call the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers hotline at 859-253-2020. You can also submit a tip anonymously HERE.