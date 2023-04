Police investigating shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded around 3:15 AM to a local hospital for a man who had been shot.

Police say at this time, the location of the shooting has not been determined. So far, no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington Police or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crimestoppers.