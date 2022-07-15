Police investigating shooting in Lexington Thursday night

Police say it happened around 10PM Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are still searching for answers after a shooting Thursday night in Lexington sent one person to the hospital.

According to the department, officers responded to the 200 block of Hedgewood Court just before 10PM last night for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public’s help for any information they may have on this incident.