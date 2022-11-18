Police investigating ‘noncredible’ threat to Dunbar High School from student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police are investigating a “threatening message” to Dunbar High School, but say they believe it’s not credible.

A letter sent out to Dunbar High School parents Thursday from acting principal Andrea Tinsley says a student used an AirDrop on their iPhone to send a threatening message to multiple students claiming an act of violence would be committed at the school on Friday. Students alerted staff and an investigation was launched by FCPS.

Police say they don’t believe the threat is credible but the investigation is still ongoing.

FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says a threat like this wasn’t seen at just Dunbar but is becoming a national trend — with the same school threat in Michigan multiple times and in California and New Mexico.

Below is the full message sent to parents:

“November 17, 2022

Dear Dunbar High School Families:

One of my top priorities as acting principal is to make sure we have open lines of communication between home and school. Just as we hope you will let us know about situations at home that affect your children, we want you to trust that we will inform you anytime something unusual happens at school.

I’m writing today to make you aware that one of our students used the AirDrop feature on their iPhone to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of school violence would be committed against our school on Friday, November 18. The message encouraged students not to attend school tomorrow. Several students quickly alerted our administrative team and an investigation was immediately launched with the FCPS Police Department. We are thankful to those students that notified us about the message. That is the correct response and underscores the importance of reporting any safety concerns immediately.

Any time a threat is made against our school or our students, we take the matter very seriously. The investigation is ongoing, however law enforcement does not believe that this is a credible threat. The news of this message has traveled across our campus quickly, and therefore we wanted to share the facts directly with you. We understand that this message is upsetting and may cause your student to worry. Please reassure them that their safety is our number one priority.

Cell phones are beneficial tools when used appropriately. However, they also present dangers that we as caregivers must be aware of. We encourage you to talk with your students about safe technology use and monitor their activities across their devices.

We ask you to take this opportunity to remind your student(s) that situations like this are extremely serious. While some may think this is a joke, it is important that our students understand that making threats against a school is a felony under state law. This is also an excellent time to remind our students that they can report information anonymously through the STOP Tipline on our website.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me or call me at 859-381-3546. Thank you for the privilege of working with your children and for understanding that we are committed to keeping Dunbar a great place to learn and work.

Sincerely,

Andrea Tinsley

Acting Principal

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School”