Police investigating morning shooting in Frankfort.

Owenton Avenue will be closed for an extended amount of time

UPDATE POSTED 12:40 P.M. DEC. 9, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following a shooting on a Frankfort street Thursday morning.

According to Frankfort Police, Camron Jacob Green is charged with murder and evidence tampering following the incident which happened at 421 Owenton Ave. Green called police after the shooting and said he was the shooter, according to police. The victim, who died at Frankfort Regional Medical center, has not been identified.

Police said they received two 911 calls about a man being shot. When officers responded to the area 421 Owenton Avenue, they found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

While on the scene, officers found Green, who had called and reported he had shot someone. Green told officers he was the shooter, police said in a statement.

Police say there is no danger to the public.