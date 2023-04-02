Police investigating Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, it happened on the 2100 block of Tamarack Drive.

Police say they received a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say a disorder started between two men. The suspect shot the other man and fled. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lexington Police Department or submit a tip through Bluegrass Crimestoppers.