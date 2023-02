Police investigating human remains found in Knox Co. building fire

WOOLUM, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police say human remains were found inside a building that was set on fire Thursday night in Knox County.

The building is located in the 1800 block of Horn Branch Road in Woolum, according to KSP.

The human remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No other information was immediately available.