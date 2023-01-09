Police investigating double shooting in Lexington

Police say it happened around 12:30 Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Lexington, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 Monday morning. Police say they received reports of two men who were shot.

One man was critically injured and the other man’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Both were taken to a local hospital.

As the investigation continues, police say they’re unsure if either of the men are suspects or if they need to look for other involved parties.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, you’re asked to call the Lexington Police Department or submit a tip anonymously through Bluegrass Crimestoppers.