Police investigating break-in, burglary at neighboring Cynthiana stores

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating a break-in and burglary of Bell’s Outdoor Sports and Angilo’s Pizza, two neighboring stores, in Cynthiana.

The front door to Angilo’s was busted and the cash register was taken, and the Bell’s outdoor trailer was broken into as well.

The cash register only contained $15, but the owner of the rental property says it cost him a lot more as he lost a day of business and an estimated $1,500 in property damage, according to a Facebook post on the Bell’s Outdoor Sports page.

The owner is offering a $300 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

The incident happened Monday around 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-234-7100.