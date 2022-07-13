Police investigating armed robbery overnight

According to Lexington Police, it happened in the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are reviewing security camera footage after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

According to the department, police responded to the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway for a person who said they’d been robbed.

The person told police they were sitting parked in their car when one of the suspects approached them with a gun.

The person was not injured, but police say they believe they are looking for three suspects.

This is a developing story.