Police investigating armed robbery overnight
According to Lexington Police, it happened in the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are reviewing security camera footage after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight.
According to the department, police responded to the area of New Circle and Eastland Parkway for a person who said they’d been robbed.
The person told police they were sitting parked in their car when one of the suspects approached them with a gun.
The person was not injured, but police say they believe they are looking for three suspects.
This is a developing story.