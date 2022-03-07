Police investigating after two killed in ATV accident

Bledsoe, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal ATV accident in Bledsoe.

According to KSP, on Sunday March at 9:44 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a single ATV vehicle collision on East Ky 221.

KSP says the ATV was traveling west when it overturned and both people inside were thrown out. The drive 34-year-old Matthew Creech of Bledsoe and 40-year-old Christy Creech of Bledsoe were taken to Harlan ARH. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trooper Keith Lowe responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.