Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. () — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.

Police say the barn is adjacent to the road.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-303-4610.