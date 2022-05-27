Police investigating after shots fired into an apartment in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Georgetown are looking for a suspect after shots were fired into an apartment in the Northern Heights housing complex on Poplar Street, Friday, May 27 at around 3 a.m. According to police, that apartment was hit by multiple rounds of gunfire.

Officers say there were no reported injuries. Police are asking neighbors in that area to please check for video footage they may have from Friday morning around 3 a.m.