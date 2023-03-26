Police investigating after early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after one person was shot Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Saturday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard.

They say when they arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and no other details can be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crimestoppers.