Police investigating after child shot in the arm Sunday night

According to Lexington Police, the incident happened Sunday night around 7:45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they’ve now spoken to all parties involved in a Sunday evening shooting that sent a child to the hospital.

According to investigators, officers responded around 7:45 PM to the 1800 block of Balfour Drive for a child who suffered a gun shot wound to his right arm.

Police are unsure at the time how exactly the child was shot, and while the child is expected to be alright, police say the investigation remains ongoing.